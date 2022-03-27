Traffic Patters Altered Near Government Center, Delays Expected

The Boston Police Department are advising commuters close to Government Center, along with the West and North End's of Boston to anticipate heavier traffic due to Saturday's incident on One Congress Street.

BPD has announced that the following roads will be closed:

Surface Road between New Chardon Street and Sudbury Street. Traffic will be diverted from North Washington Street to New Chardon Street or to the Southeast Expressway.

Congress Street traveling west will be closed at Sudbury Street to New Chardon Street.

Congress Street traveling east will be closed from New Chardon Street to Sudbury Street.

These street closures and detours will remain in effect until further notice.