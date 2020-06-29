Traffic Stop in Boston Leads to 3 Arrests, Illegal Gun Seizures

A vehicle pulled over for a routine traffic stop early Monday morning in Boston led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of two illegal guns, Massachusetts State Police said.

A trooper had stopped a vehicle for a defective headlight on Massachusetts Avenue, near the South Bay Shopping Center, just before 2 a.m. when police said he discovered the driver did not have a license.

As the trooper prepared to have the vehicle towed, police said two passengers took off from the vehicle while one allegedly dropped a loaded handgun.

As two other troopers on the scene ran after the men, police said one trooper noticed that one of the men running was holding something close to his hip while running.

After a brief chase, the men surrendered to the troopers, police said. That's when police said they seized a .38 caliber revolver and a 9MM Taurus semi-automatic pistol. Both firearms were loaded and their serial numbers were wiped off, police said.

Arrested at the scene were the driver, Amani Perkins, 21, of Mattapan, for unlicensed operation and equipment violations.

Police also arrested passengers Kamiya Santos, 24, of Boston, and Malik Achabe Rise, 19, of Roxbury, each for illegal possession of a firearm and other charges related to the recovered weapons.

All three men were expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court. It was unclear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.