Train Conductor Who Lost Part of Finger Sues MBTA Commuter Rail Operator

A conductor on a Massachusetts commuter rail train is suing the company that runs the system, alleging that a malfunctioning door amputated part of his right ring finger.

Allen Chin, of Quincy, is suing Keolis Commuter Services LLC for $220,000, split between $60,000 in medical expenses and $160,000 in current and future wage losses, The Patriot Ledger reported Friday.

Keolis is contracted by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to run the commuter rail system.

Chin was working as an assistant conductor on Dec. 4, 2019, when the train was stopped at the Framingham station, according to the suit. The car he was in had a “defective” door, which led to the partial amputation of his ring finger, according to the suit.

Keolis did not maintain the door, inspect it, repair it, warn Chin it was defective or enforce safety rules, regulations and policies, the suit says.

Chin has since been “incapacitated” and prevented from continuing to work as a conductor, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Keolis declined to comment.