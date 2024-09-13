Train hits teen driver's car, stuck on MBTA tracks, in Stoughton

A teenage driver managed to avoid being injured after his car got stuck on MBTA Commuter Rail tracks and was hit by a train Thursday night in Stoughton, Massachusetts, police said.
The driver told officers he'd taken a wrong turn and ended up getting stuck on the tracks, according to MBTA Transit Police. When the train hit the car, a Toyota Prius, it was unoccupied.
No one was hurt on the train, police said. Images they shared showed the car with front-end damage.
Service on several Stoughton Line trains Thursday night was affected by the incident, but police said the tracks were inspected and cleared.