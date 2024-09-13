Train hits teen driver's car, stuck on MBTA tracks, in Stoughton

A teenage driver managed to avoid being injured after his car got stuck on MBTA Commuter Rail tracks and was hit by a train Thursday night in Stoughton, Massachusetts, police said.

The driver told officers he'd taken a wrong turn and ended up getting stuck on the tracks, according to MBTA Transit Police. When the train hit the car, a Toyota Prius, it was unoccupied.

No one was hurt on the train, police said. Images they shared showed the car with front-end damage.

9/12 845PM Central/Buckley Street Stoughton a 17y/o operating a 2017 Toyota stated he took a wrong turn and ended on the #MBTA CR tracks & became stuck. The V unoccupied was struck by train. NO injuries. Tracks inspected & cleared for service. pic.twitter.com/rOCt51kzIi — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 13, 2024

Service on several Stoughton Line trains Thursday night was affected by the incident, but police said the tracks were inspected and cleared.

❌ Stoughton Line Train 889 (8:00 pm from South Station) has been terminated before Stoughton due to a road vehicle on the right away. Passengers will be accommodated by Train 891 (9:00 pm from South Station) for continued outbound service to Stoughton. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 13, 2024

❌ Stoughton Line Train 891 (9:00 pm from South Station) has been terminated at Canton Center due to a road vehicle on the right of way. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 13, 2024