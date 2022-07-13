Concord Train Hits Person, Prompting Delays on Fitchburg Line

Police said a train struck a person Wednesday morning near the Belknap Street Crossing in Concord, Massachusetts.

A woman "intentionally entered" the tracks as the train was traveling through, the MBTA said in a statement. The woman was pronounced dead on scene. Transit Police Detectives are investigating.

The MBTA wrote on Twitter that the incident would cause "significant delays" on the Fitchburg Line in both directions. Train service in the area is suspended in both directions until further notice, officials said.

Concord police were also on scene. No further information was immediately available.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.