Local

Boston

Transit Police Arrest Man in Connection to Woman Shot on MBTA Bus

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Dason Alves from Dorchester.

By Mike Pescaro and Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

MBTA Transit Police arrested a man seen in a surveillance image after a woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston on Friday.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Dason Alves from Dorchester and charged him with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges.

The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston.

A 60-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsshootingmbtaSouth Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us