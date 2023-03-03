Travel Impacts Expected With Winter Storm Moving In

Be ready before you hit the roads - that's the message from transportation officials ahead of the incoming weekend storm.

In New Hampshire, where areas could see as much as 8"-12" with this system, state transportation officials were warning drivers to be aware of conditions and avoid unnecessary travel. Winter storm warnings are listed for much of the state. To see a full list of weather alerts, click here.

“Before the snow arrives Friday evening, take some time to prepare yourself and your family,” said HSEM Director Robert Buxton. “Stay informed by listening to local weather reports and signing up for NH Alerts and make sure all members of your family know your family emergency plan.”

If you do have to head out, officials remind drivers to clear all snow and ice off of your car and pack an emergency kit. Look out for slippery spots, especially near bridges and overpasses. And if you see emergency vehicles, slow down and move over.

This is a strong system that's caused severe weather in other parts of the country. For the most updated forecast, click here.