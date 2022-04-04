Travel Troubles Continue at Logan Airport Due to Storms, Tech Issues

Some travelers are still stranded at Boston's Logan Airport Monday after severe weather and technical difficulties grounded thousands of flights over the weekend.

“It sucks," traveler Frank Polacek said. "(We're) trying to get home. We’re tired of eating take out.”

Dozens of flights operated by JetBlue and Southwest Airlines were delayed or cancelled Sunday, leaving many passengers stranded. Many JetBlue flights were still impacted Monday morning.

It’s another day of frustration here at #LoganAirport where @JetBlue continues to delay and cancel flights due to severe weather and technical issues. A lot of people here have been trying to leave Boston since Saturday and are now missing work this morning. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/XgV5lCJW1C — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) April 4, 2022

The airline has pointed to severe weather in the southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs as the reasons why. According to FlightAware, more than 700 JetBlue flights either both canceled or delayed in and out of Logan Airport.

"Over the past several days, severe weather in the southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry," a spokesperson for JetBlue said in a written statement. "We have unfortunately had to cancel flights this weekend, and today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position."

At least 41 additional flights that were due to leave Logan Monday morning were either canceled or delayed. These cancellations severely altered the plans of many JetBlue passengers, who expressed frustration over a lack of communication.

"They said that they had pilots that were coming but there weren’t any, but it would have been better if they were just honest up front," traveler Jeff Greblick said.

Many passengers at Logan Airport are tensely waiting for an answer to their biggest question: "When can I go home?" Hours upon hours of delays have occurred at the Boston Airport this weekend, primarily from airline Jet Blue.

One passenger, Joe Paglialini, missed his cruise in Fort Lauderdale, FL because of the cancellations.

"I’m going to go home, try to book another cruise for next week, hopefully I can get credit for the one I lost," said Paglialini.

In all, more than 10,000 flights have been delayed or canceled this weekend. JetBlue has also been responding to some passengers on Twitter regarding their delays.

We sincerely apologize for any frustration. For safety reasons our pilots have a limited number of hours they can legally work. We will have you on your way as soon as safely possible. — JetBlue (@JetBlue) April 3, 2022

"We are experiencing flight disruptions across our network today due to briefly pausing our service earlier this morning as we worked to resolve an intermittent technology issue, as well as ongoing weather challenges impacting multiple areas within our system," Southwest Airlines said in a written statement.