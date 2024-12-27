Travelers brace for icy conditions amid holiday rush

Winter weather advisories are in place in Massachusetts with possible slick, icy roads early on Saturday morning, especially in parts of Worcester County.

Our crews spotted Fitchburg city workers getting ready for the drop in temperatures and freezing rain ahead of the weekend.

We're told some DPW crews in Worcester County will pretreat roads and remain on standby in case they get any emergency calls.

On Friday afternoon, NBC10 Boston caught up with a plow driver already preparing private properties and spreading salt on the asphalt before the wintry weather, which is expected to start really impacting drivers around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

"We're treating, pretreating some of our parking lots and some of our steeper residentials to get ahead of the ice," said Mitchell Nardone, owner of Chicopee Row Landscaping.

AAA estimates about 119 million Americans are traveling this holiday season between this past Saturday and New Year's Day.