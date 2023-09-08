Tree crushing SUV driving on Mass. road appears to be ‘freak accident'

The massive tree that cracked and toppled onto an SUV in Douglas, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon, injuring both people inside, fell with a big bang, witnesses said.

The white SUV appeared to have been driving along South Street at exactly the wrong moment, investigators said.

"From what we can tell it was a freak accident," said Assistant Douglas Fire Chief Kelly Manning. "The tree spontaneously fell in the road just at that point in time when the car was passing by, and it unfortunately landed on that car with those two people inside."

The driver was severely injured, Douglas fire officials said. The passenger, who was also hurt, managed to get the driver out before first responders arrived.

Images showed the large tree had toppled onto a street, badly damaging the vehicle. Neighbors described a terrifying scene: a couple trapped in the SUV while live wires ripped down by the branches hung over the heavily damaged vehicle.

"I just seen it sparking. I came out, I heard somebody– 'I need help,'" said Gary Mitchell, who lives nearby. "People ran out to give her a hand."

Mitchell said he shut off the main power supply, which "was arcing unbelievable."

Witnesses said Good Samaritans helped get the male driver out.

Manning said this type of incident is something even they don't see very often: "It fell just right across the top of the passenger compartment. It actually struck the house that was on the other side of the road, partially struck the house and then a camper that was parked in that yard."

There was just minor damage to the home but a huge mess to clean up. It's unclear at this point how long the driver of the car will remain in the hospital.