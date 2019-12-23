Local
Tree Worker Shocked by Electrical Line in Newton

The extent of the worker's injuries is unclear

By John Moroney and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A tree worker in Massachusetts was hospitalized Monday morning after he was apparently shocked by an overhead electrical line, police said.

The incident happened sometime before 10:30 a.m. on Countryside Road in Newton, according to local police. It is believed the worker may have touched part of the overhead electrical line.

Emergency responders reacted quickly and the worker was taken to a Boston-area hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Eversource responded to the scene the ensure power lines are secure as the investigation continues. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to respond to the incident.

