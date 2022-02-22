Trench Collapse Closes One Lane on Route 1 in Revere Tuesday

The left travel lane of Route 1A southbound in Revere will remain closed into the day Tuesday due to a collapsed trench from a recent City water main break, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said.

Traffic using Route 1A southbound will need to use the right-hand travel lanes beginning south of the General Edwards Bridge, which carries traffic over the Saugus River.

Drivers traveling Route 1A southbound may experience delays, especially during the Tuesday morning commute. Officials said drivers should plan to travel at reduced speeds and use caution going by the work zone.

In #Revere LL closed on Rt 1A southbound now & into the day Tuesday. City contractor doing work due to collapsed trench from recent City water main break pic.twitter.com/LAtEp7AlQ9 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 22, 2022