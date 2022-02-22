Local

Trench Collapse Closes One Lane on Route 1 in Revere Tuesday

Drivers traveling Route 1A southbound may experience delays, especially during the Tuesday morning commute

By Staff Reports

The left travel lane of Route 1A southbound in Revere will remain closed into the day Tuesday due to a collapsed trench from a recent City water main break, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said.

Traffic using Route 1A southbound will need to use the right-hand travel lanes beginning south of the General Edwards Bridge, which carries traffic over the Saugus River. 

Drivers traveling Route 1A southbound may experience delays, especially during the Tuesday morning commute. Officials said drivers should plan to travel at reduced speeds and use caution going by the work zone.

Local

fire 54 mins ago

Trooper Rescues Man From Middleborough House Fire

forecast 1 hour ago

Weather Swings From 70 Degrees to Snow This Week

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us