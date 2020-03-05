Local
Tribute to Mark 250th Anniversary of Boston Massacre

The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a public tribute at downtown's historic Old Granary Burial Ground on Thursday

Plaque at the entrance to the Granary Burial Ground in Boston
Steven Senne/AP

Boston is marking the 250th anniversary of the massacre that helped spark the Revolutionary War.

The Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a public tribute Thursday at the grave of the five victims of the violent conflict with British soldiers on March 5, 1770.

The morning service in downtown's historic Old Granary Burial Ground included a musket salute and a wreath-laying. The commemoration is the first of a number of tributes expected to take place across the country in the coming years to mark the 250th anniversary of the nation's war for independence.

