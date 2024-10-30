Trick or heat? Unseasonably warm temps on tap for Halloween

You can ditch the jackets for Halloween as it is going to be more like a mild late summer day, temperatures soar to the upper 70s and low 80s. The warmest Halloween since 1946. By trick-or-treating time, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with no rain on tap.

With warm temperatures and the generally dry fall in New England, elevated fire danger continues through Thursday and Friday. The good news for air quality is the wind will blow offshore, so smoke from fires already burning near the coast will blow offshore instead of inland.

It will be a gusty day Friday, with temperatures in the 70s, as a strong cold front approaches. This cold front will not bring much rain, but it will usher in noticeably cooler and more seasonable air. Highs this weekend are in the 50s with sunny skies. We'll rebound back to the upper 60s by next week.