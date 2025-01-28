Trio leads police on car chase after robbing elderly woman of her jewelry in Maine

Three people led police on a car chase through multiple Maine towns on Monday afternoon after one of them robbed an elderly woman of her jewelry in her home and then fled.

State police said an elderly woman called 911 around 3:57 p.m. Monday to report a robbery at her home on McCard Road in Corinth.

A man, later identified as 56-year-old Gary Roshto, of Charleston, allegedly burst into her home, pushed her to the floor, took her jewelry and then left in a dark-colored car.

The victim, who was not injured in the robbery, said she did not know Roshto, but managed to get the license plate number of the vehicle he left in, which was relayed to police heading to the scene.

A fire marshal investigator spotted the vehicle heading north on Route 15 in Corinth and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle did not stop, leading to a pursuit through the towns of Charleston and Atkinson. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Range Road and East Dover Road in Dover-Foxcroft.

Two men got out of the vehicle and fled into the woods, while a woman remained in the vehicle, with injuries suffered in the crash. Dover-Foxcroft police responded to assist, along with the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office. The two men who fled -- identified as Roshto and 35-year-old Kevin Bowley, of Lagrange, were apprehended a short time later.

Roshto was taken to Penobscot County Jail and charged with robbery and eluding. Bowley was issued a summons for robbery before being taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman who stayed in the vehicle, identified as 52-year-old Cynthia Williams, of Milo, was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police said she will be issued a summons at a later date.

The stolen jewelry was recovered from the vehicle.