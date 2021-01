A triple-decker home in Dorchester caught fire early Thursday morning, leaving several people displaced.

Around 3 a.m., firefighters battled a heave blaze located in the back of the building that extended to all three floors, Boston Fire Chief John 'Jack' Dempsey said.

Four adults self-evacuated after the smoke detectors went off. No one was hurt and the flames have since been doused, according to the Boston Fire Department.