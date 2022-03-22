Local

fire

Triple Decker Catches Fire in Lawrence

By Monica Madeja

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out in a triple decker Tuesday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The fire started in the multi-use building at 94 Sunset Avenue, the Lawrence Fire Department said. The building houses a market and a restaurant on the first floor and appeared to have residential units as well. The bulk of the damage appeared to be on the top floor.

The scene was very active early Tuesday with fire departments from surrounding towns responding. No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

firelawrenceLawrence Fire DepartmentSunset Avenue
