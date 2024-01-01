Triple funeral to be held for Mass. family killed in Christmas Night crash

A triple funeral will be held for the Massachusetts family that died following a wrong-way crash, allegedly involving a drunken driver, on Route 6 in Somerset on the night of Christmas.

Donna Arruda, 68, her husband, 73-year-old Floriano Arruda, and grandson, 15-year-old Jacoby Arruda, were traveling on the Veterans Memorial Bridge late Monday night when they were hit head-on by a Land Rover SUV.

Jacoby Arruda was pronounced dead Christmas night. Floriano Arruda died on Tuesday, and Donna Arruda, who had been critically hurt in the crash, died Friday at Rhode Island Hospital, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. All three lived in Seekonk, having recently moved there from Dighton.

Visitation for the Arrudas will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, and again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day at Auclair Funeral Home on South Main St. in Fall River. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John of God Church in Somerset, followed by burial at the Notre Dame Cemetery on Stafford Road in Fall River.

Floriano and Donna Aruda were married for 38 years, and were lovingly raising their grandson, according to his obituary. "Flo" as he was known was born in Feteiras, San Miguel, Portugal, and worked for more than 30 years at Duro Finishing.

He cherished spending time with his grandkids and was an avid New England sports fan, his obituary shared. He enjoyed Sunday rides on his motorcycle and walks with his wife. He was also quick to lend a hand without hesitation to anyone who needed it.

Donna Arruda was born in Fall River and will be missed dearly by her family. According to her obituary, she worked in the Dighton Rehoboth School System and saw the good in everything. She always had a coffee in her hand, gave selflessly to her loved ones and had a great laugh.

She was a strong and resilient woman who fought until the very end, her obituary shared.

Jacoby Arruda formerly attended Dighton Rehoboth High School, where he was on the football and baseball teams. He played in the Dartmouth Youth Football League and in AAU Baseball, according to his obituary.

Both paid tribute to the Arrudas on social media in the days following the crash.

The Dighton Rehoboth Pop Warner football team said words could not describe how heartbroken they are over this senseless tragedy, calling the Arrudas wonderful people.

The Dighton baseball softball league also said it was heartbroken to learn of the tragedy, saying there are no words to explain the immense loss they all feel during this time of unfathomable sorrow.

They said Jacoby Arruda was as good a person off the field as he was a player on it, adding that speed was his weapon that led him to make the All Star teams and win rec championships.

"Always with him coaching was his grandfather, Flo. He spent countless hours volunteering his time all in the name of helping our kids become better people. And, of course, there was Donna sitting outside the fence and cheering Jacoby and his teammates on at every game," the Facebook post read. "Flo, Donna and Jacoby will always be remembered as part of the DBSL family."

Following the family's move, Jacoby Arruda recently began attending Seekonk High School where he was excited to start participating in different vocational courses.

The teen loved spending time with his doting grandparents, and they traveled to many sporting events together to watch him play, his obituary shared. They also watched as fans many Celtics, Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox games.

He enjoyed playing video games, eating taquitos for breakfast, and always stopped to pet a dog. He was a good friend to many and was known to get a laugh with his quick wit, his obituary continued. He had a beautiful smile and will be remembered by all for it. In lieu of flowers, family members have asked people to consider a donation to The Jacoby Foundation. The memorial fund honoring Jacoby Arruda is in its early stages, and the family said details are to follow. Ideally the funds would be used to renovate baseball fields, a sport Jacoby Arruda loved playing, his uncle told NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR.

Officials have said the Arrudas were in their Infiniti QX50 SUV on the westbound side of the bridge when Adam M. Gauthier allegedly hit them head-on, as well as a Honda Accord with two Taunton women inside. The women were hospitalized, as well, but were expected to survive. They haven't been identified.

The 41-year-old New York City resident, who previously lived in Somerset, is facing counts including manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide while under the influence and operating under the influence for allegedly driving the wrong way on the bridge while drunk. Prosecutors said he would face news charges over the crash following Donna Arruda's death on Friday.

Gauthier's been ordered held on $100,000 cash bail after facing the charges Tuesday from a hospital bed; his injuries weren't considered life-threatening. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the new charges.