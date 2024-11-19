Hartford

Woman and 4-month-old killed during drive-by shooting in Hartford, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman and a 4-month-old are dead after a reported drive-by shooting on New Britain Avenue in Hartford.

The police department said a triple shooting broke out near the corners of Hillside Avenue and Zion Street just before 3 p.m.

Authorities said a person dropped off three people at the hospital. A 20-year-old woman and an infant later died. Police believe the two are mother and son.

The third person shot has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said a car pulled up alongside a second vehicle and started shooting.

Police said they're investigating the shooting as a double homicide. The shooting happened near a busy grocery store.

Detectives are conducting an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

