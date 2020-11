Free-agent Tristan Thompson has reached an agreement with the Boston Celtics, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Tristan Thompson departs Cleveland for the first time in his career to take a two-year, $19 million deal in Boston. https://t.co/egIPydTGe1 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 22, 2020

The center and father of Khloe Kardashian's child has reportedly signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Boston team.

No further information was immediately available.