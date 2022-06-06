Local

Massachusetts Turnpike

Trooper Helps Deer Steer Clear of Mass. Turnpike

A doe and her fawn were crossing an access road to the highway in Framingham, according to state police

By Asher Klein

A deer fawn checking out a Massachusetts State Police cruiser that was blocking an access road to the Massachusetts Turnpike to keep the animal and its mother safe on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Massachusetts State Police

Why did the deer and her fawn cross the road on Sunday?

Whatever the reason, a Massachusetts state trooper who saw them try it knew it wasn't safe for the animals on a road leading to the Turnpike, and jumped in to keep them from being hurt.

The deer were crossing an access road to the highway in Framingham, according to state police. Trooper Paul Dabene stopped his cruiser and blocked the road, then turned them around to somewhere safer.

Police also shared an image of the fawn appearing to investigate the cruiser.

Deer on highways can be dangerous — last week, two people were killed when their SUV hit a deer crossing Interstate 495 in Chelmsford. The deer died as well, police said.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash on I-495 near the Chelmsford rest stop shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

