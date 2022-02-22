Trooper Rescues Man From Middleborough House Fire

A Massachusetts State Police trooper rescued one person from a burning home overnight in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

The Middleborough Fire Department was called to 285 West Grove Street shortly after 1 a.m. They knocked the fire down in about 45 minutes and had to be pulled out of the building at one point.

Before firefighters arrived on scene, a state police trooper who happened to be in the area and saw the blaze pulled over and asked if anyone was in the building. One man was stuck inside.

The trooper tried to get in the house but ended up using a ladder that was outside to help the man out of a window. The man sustained serious life-threatening burns. The trooper was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Two other residents treated on scene for minor burns. A total of 13 people live in the home, including some veterans. The victim was not a veteran. The home was heavily damaged.

The Middleborough Fire Chief said the blaze appeared to be accidental but the fire marshal was on scene to determine the exact cause.

No further information was immediately available.