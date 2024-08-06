Tropical Storm Debby's remnants expected to bring 40-50 mph winds, flooding rains this weekend

Rainfall totals from Tropical Storm Debby have exceeded a foot in some areas around Georgia and South Carolina. Spin up tornadoes are also a concern today along coastal North and South Carolina, as well as more heavy rain and storm surge.

The storm is expected to linger around Georgia or South Carolina through Thursday, bringing another 1-2 feet of rainfall in the southeast.

Our rain Tuesday morning was not associated with Debby, but with a stalled cold front. The front is around the South Coast on Tuesday night, and waves of rain return overnight. We get a break from the rain in Boston through late evening as temps stay cooler in the 60s and 70s. Then southwestern New England will see increasing rain chances after 5 p.m., arriving in Boston between 9-11 p.m. Some isolated storms are possible in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Tuesday night.

Mainly, we experience heavy rain into Wednesday morning, with 1-2 inches of accumulation.

Thursday will be dry, with highs in the 70s and comfy air. By Friday, the remnants of Debby will enhance our rainfall Friday through Saturday. With that, we may see 2-6 inches of rain. However, we are still uncertain on how strong Debby’s remnants will be by this time and the exact track. We're looking like 40-50 mph gusts from the south and waves of 5-15 feet off our coast for Saturday.

Our First Alert days are Friday and Saturday for the windswept, flooding rainfall, with Sunday now trending drier and near 80.

Stay tuned for updates!