Local

Weymouth

Truck, Car Crash Into Front of Variety Store in Weymouth

A pickup truck left the road and smashed into a car parked in front of the store, sending both into the front of the market, according to police

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two vehicles crashed into the front of a variety store Thursday in Weymouth Massachusetts, prompting an investigation into what happened.

Weymouth police began getting several calls at around 3:40 Thursday afternoon for vehicles slamming into Lynn's Variety, which is on Washington Street, according to Lt. Robert Winer with the Weymouth Police Department.

A pickup truck left the road and smashed into a car parked in front of the store, sending both into the front of the market, according to police. No one was in the parked car at the time and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. They're expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation by law enforcement.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Weymouth Headlines

mbta Aug 7

Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth

Weymouth Jul 14

No Hazard Found After Hazmat Investigation at Home in Weymouth

This article tagged under:

WeymouthWeymouth Policecrash investigationLynn's Variety
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us