Truck, Car Crash Into Front of Variety Store in Weymouth

Two vehicles crashed into the front of a variety store Thursday in Weymouth Massachusetts, prompting an investigation into what happened.

Weymouth police began getting several calls at around 3:40 Thursday afternoon for vehicles slamming into Lynn's Variety, which is on Washington Street, according to Lt. Robert Winer with the Weymouth Police Department.

A pickup truck left the road and smashed into a car parked in front of the store, sending both into the front of the market, according to police. No one was in the parked car at the time and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. They're expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation by law enforcement.