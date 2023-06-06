Local

traffic

Truck carrying glass panels hits bridge on I-93 in Dorchester

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of cleanup needed to be done or if the glass panels were completely shattered

By Asher Klein

A truck carrying glass window panels that was involved in a crash on Interstate-93 in Boston on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Traffic delays were expected on Interstate 93 south in Boston after a truck carrying glass window panels hit the side of a bridge in Dorchester Tuesday morning, state police said.

Crews were cleaning up the crash, which took place near the Columbia Road exit, Massachusetts State Police said

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

