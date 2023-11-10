Truck catches fire on I-95 in Waltham

Flames were seen pouring from a truck on Interstate 95 in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

The truck was pulled into the breakdown lane and traffic was passing alongside as smoke billowed from the cab.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. A person was seen standing behind the burning vehicle.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation didn't immediately release information on the blaze.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.