Truck Crash Traps Driver, Blocks Multiple Lanes on Mass. Pike

A medical helicopter was requested to come to the scene, firefighters said

By Asher Klein

Firefighters work to free a driver after a truck crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike
Westboro Fire Department

First responders were working to free a driver from a truck crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike near the Westboro-Grafton line on Wednesday, officials said.

The tractor-trailer rolled over Interstate 90 going west not far from the 101-mile mark, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Westboro Fire Department.

Multiple lanes of the highway were blocked, including some on the other side, where first responders were working.

A medical helicopter was requested to come to the scene, firefighters said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

