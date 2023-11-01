Truck crash closes all lanes of I-93 southbound in Derry, NH

A truck crash shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Derry, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said on social media just after 6:30 p.m. that the crash led to a fire. A tractor-trailer and one other vehicle were involved.

People are being advised to seek alternate routes.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-93 Southbound in Derry at MM 10; all lanes are closed due a two vehicle crash involving at TT unit, with a fire. Please seek an alternate route. #NHTraffic #NHSP pic.twitter.com/LlX3XyBqtW — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 1, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police did not immediately provide any details about whether anyone was injured.

Check back for more information as this story develops.