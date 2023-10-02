Billerica

Truck crashes into Billerica building

A 19-year-old driver of a flatbed truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a building in Billerica, Massachusetts

A flatbed truck crashed into a building Monday evening in Billerica, Massachusetts.

The crash happened at the intersection of Boston Road and Floyd Street. The 19-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

Police say no one was in the building, formerly MacKenzie Mobile Electronics, at the time of the crash. Police say the building has been listed for sale.

No charges have been filed. Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

