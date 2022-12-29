Truck Crashes Into Bridge Over Mass. Pike in Newton

A truck hit a bridge over the Mass. Pike in Newton, closing down two lanes of traffic heading east Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers have responded to the crash, which happened at the Auburn Street Bridge. The left and right lanes were closed as of around 10 a.m., and the middle lane remained open. The bridge itself was shut down until further notice, according to police in Newton.

Patrols on-scene for a truck that struck the Auburn St Bridge, Route 90 EB, Newton. Left and right lanes closed. Middle lane open. Minor injuries reported; bridge damage to be inspected. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 29, 2022

Minor injuries were reported by state police.

Be advised the Auburn Street bridge over the Mass Pike will be closed until further notice due to a truck accident on the Pike Eastbound. Mass Pike Eastbound is down to one lane, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/W6GL4dRWel — Newton MA Police Dept. (@newtonpolice) December 29, 2022

Bridge damage will be inspected.