Truck dangles off I-495 in Harvard, Mass., after serious crash

A serious crash left a truck dangling off Interstate 495 in Harvard, Massachusetts, and causing heavy traffic delays Wednesday, police said.

Images from the scene showed a box truck completely off the highway on the Stow Road bridge, near the Boxborough line. The truck's cab was in a ditch, with one wheel still perched on the side of the highway.

Other vehicles were crashed on the road as well.

NBC10 Boston Cranes working to lift a crashed truck from the side of I-495 in Harvard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, or how badly.

Troopers and area firefighters are working a truck crash on Rt 495 south on the Stow Road bridge in Harvard near the Boxborough line. No injuries. Heavy traffic delays are expected for the next several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes. #MATraffic #Rt495 pic.twitter.com/ZOtZktQzkJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 21, 2024

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.