I-495

Truck dangles off I-495 in Harvard, Mass., after serious crash

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, or how badly

By Asher Klein

Three images from the scene of a serious crash that left a truck dangling off I-495 in Harvard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
Boxborough Police Department

A serious crash left a truck dangling off Interstate 495 in Harvard, Massachusetts, and causing heavy traffic delays Wednesday, police said.

Images from the scene showed a box truck completely off the highway on the Stow Road bridge, near the Boxborough line. The truck's cab was in a ditch, with one wheel still perched on the side of the highway.

Other vehicles were crashed on the road as well.

Cranes working to lift a crashed truck from the side of I-495 in Harvard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Cranes working to lift a crashed truck from the side of I-495 in Harvard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, or how badly.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

