Truck driver hospitalized following collision with train in Maine

A tractor-trailer truck crashed with a train in Stockton Springs, Maine, Monday, sending the driver to the hospital, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at an uncontrolled railroad crossing on Muskrat Farm Road, police said.

The driver was out of the truck when first responders arrived, reports News Center Maine. He was taken to the hospital.

The extent of his condition wasn't immediately released.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection also responded to help contain the diesel fuel that spilled from the truck, according to News Center Maine.

The crash remains under investigation.