Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' Under Mass. Ave Bridge in Boston

Yet another tractor-trailer truck fell victim to one of the low bridges on Storrow Drive in Boston, getting stuck underneath on Wednesday afternoon.

The truck was "Storrowed" under the Mass. Ave. bridge on the eastbound onramp to Storrow Drive from Charlesgate East just after 1 p.m.

The truck was backed out from under the bridge and the traffic delays the incident caused have since eased.

It's unclear what damage if any, the truck suffered.

Despite frequent warnings from transportation officials, many trucks have become "Storrowed" under the roadway because they are too tall for the old overpasses.

A moving van from Maine flipped over after hitting the bridge on Storrow Drive Tuesday evening.