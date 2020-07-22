Local

Boston

Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' Under Mass. Ave Bridge in Boston

The truck was on the eastbound onramp from Charlesgate East when it got stuck under the bridge

By Mark Garfinkel and Melissa Buja

Truck Storrowed in Boston 07222020
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

Yet another tractor-trailer truck fell victim to one of the low bridges on Storrow Drive in Boston, getting stuck underneath on Wednesday afternoon.

The truck was "Storrowed" under the Mass. Ave. bridge on the eastbound onramp to Storrow Drive from Charlesgate East just after 1 p.m.

The truck was backed out from under the bridge and the traffic delays the incident caused have since eased.

Local

Boston Red Sox 33 mins ago

Red Sox Raise Large Black Lives Matter Sign at Fenway Park

Weather 39 mins ago

Scattered Storms, Showers Move Into Some Regions of New England

It's unclear what damage if any, the truck suffered.

Despite frequent warnings from transportation officials, many trucks have become "Storrowed" under the roadway because they are too tall for the old overpasses.

A moving van from Maine flipped over after hitting the bridge on Storrow Drive Tuesday evening.

This article tagged under:

Bostontruckstorrow drive
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us