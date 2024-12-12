Truck goes into water in Eaton, NH, leaving 2 dead

Two people were killed Thursday morning when a truck went into the water in Eaton, New Hampshire, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the office and police from neighboring Conway responded to Potter Road around 8:30 a.m. The vehicle was found submerged near the town line, with both occupants dead.

Investigators believe the mud and debris at the river's floor left the victims unable to open the doors.

Authorities have not determined why the truck, which was traveling at a low speed, went into the water. The road runs beside Conway Lake and several brooks connecting to it.

The identities of those killed have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 603-539-2284.