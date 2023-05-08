Local

Truck Hauling Rocks Crashes on I-95 in Lexington, Slowing Traffic

Aerial footage from the scene showed debris scattered across the highway on either side of the median

By Asher Klein

A crash involving a dump truck on I-95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 8, 2023.
A truck rolled over on Interstate 95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, Monday, causing injuries and snarling traffic, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many injuries the crash caused. Massachusetts State Police said the crash on the northbound side of the highway closed all but two lanes of traffic in both directions.

The crash took place at Exit 45B, the Department of Transportation said, saying the truck was carrying dirt.

Aerial footage from the scene showed debris scattered across the highway on either side of the median.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

