Truck Hauling Rocks Crashes on I-95 in Lexington, Slowing Traffic

A truck rolled over on Interstate 95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, Monday, causing injuries and snarling traffic, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many injuries the crash caused. Massachusetts State Police said the crash on the northbound side of the highway closed all but two lanes of traffic in both directions.

The crash took place at Exit 45B, the Department of Transportation said, saying the truck was carrying dirt.

Aerial footage from the scene showed debris scattered across the highway on either side of the median.

NBC10 Boston A crash involving a dump truck on I-95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Troopers on scene, Rt95 North, Lexington, for tractor-trailer rollover with injuries. Truck was hauling rocks. Two traffic lanes getting by in each direction. Update to follow. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 8, 2023

Update: 3 left lanes closed in both directions. Expect delays. @MassStatePolice https://t.co/yP5UOWyO32 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 8, 2023

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.