Truck hit by train in Littleton, delaying Commuter Rail

A train hit a truck in Littleton, Massachusetts, on Monday, closing a street and causing delays on the MBTA Commuter Rail line.

The collision took place on King Street Extension, according to Littleton police. They shared a photo of a damaged tractor-trailer — it appeared the train had hit the back of the vehicle, knocking its rear wheels askew.

A commuter train was stopped nearby.

NBC10 Boston A damaged truck and a stopped MBTA commuter train after a crash in Littleton, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 18, 2024.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the crash took place.

King St. Extension is closed due to a tractor trailer struck by a train. Seek alternate route. ￼#matraffic pic.twitter.com/s5mlPxQQyo — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) March 18, 2024

A train on the Fitchburg MBTA Commuter Rail line was delayed by about 20 minutes near Littleton due to what the agency described as police activity.