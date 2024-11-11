Rhode Island

Truck rollover on I-95 snarls morning commute in Providence, RI

Officials said the crash involved injuries and a hazmat situation

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

A truck rollover on Interstate 95 in Providence, Rhode Island, Monday morning made a mess of the morning commute for many drivers.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. at Exit 39B-C in Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said. They added that the crash involved injuries and a hazmat situation, but did not provide further details.

The crash blocked the right lane. Traffic was able to use the left lane, but delays were reported. Another lane reopened around 7 a.m. after the truck was uprighted, according to WJAR.

More Rhode Island stories

Rhode Island Nov 9

Person found pinned under heavy machinery in Rhode Island has died

Boston Business Journal Nov 8

Commission offers prime Providence HQ site for $1 to keep Hasbro in Rhode Island

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us