Truck smashes through front of business in Scituate

A truck jumped a curb and crashed into the front of a business in Scituate, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, thankfully missing the people inside.

Scituate police said they got the call around 9:35 a.m. and found the truck through the front doorway at 400 Gannett, which houses The Collective Co., a coworking space.

Investigators determined that the truck hit another vehicle at a nearby intersection just before it hit the building. No injuries were reported in either crash, though there were people inside the building at the time.

Police say there is no structural damage to the building, just glass and the doorframe.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said charges are likely being filed against the driver.