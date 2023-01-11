Local

Boston

Truck Stuck at Logan Airport in Apparent ‘Storrowing'

The "over-height" truck was removed by a tow company and police looked into what happened as well

By Asher Klein

A "Storrowed" truck at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A truck hit the roof of a tunnel on a road at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday and had to be towed out, police said.

Footage from over the airport showed the apparent "Storrowing," with a tractor-trailer stuck on a road headed to terminals B and C. First responders were seen nearby.

No one was hurt in the incident, Massachusetts State Police said. The "over-height" truck was removed by a tow company and police looked into what happened as well.

It was the second major disruption at Logan on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, a critical flight operations system crashed nationwide, prompting cancellations and delays in Boston and around the country.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Logan airport news

Logan Airport 8 hours ago

Over 200 Flights Delayed at Boston's Logan Airport After Nationwide FAA Outage

Logan International Airport Dec 30, 2022

Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Loaded Gun at Logan Airport

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Logan International Airporttruck crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us