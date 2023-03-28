Local

quincy

Truck Tears Down Power Lines in Quincy, Knocking Out Power to Intersections

By Mark Garfinkel and Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A truck took down some power lines on Tuesday morning in Quincy, Massachusetts, knocking out power to several intersections in the area.

The Quincy Police Department warned drivers to stay away from Granite Street between Whitwell Street and the Granite Connector, as National Grid crews worked on repairs.

It was expected to take several hours for power crews to make the repairs.

Police officers were on scene to do traffic details, diverting cars.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Quincy News

boston restaurant talk Mar 20

The Clam Box in Quincy Has Been Sold for $1.3 Million

quincy Mar 1

Fugitive Convicted of Murder in Brazil Arrested in Quincy

This article tagged under:

quincy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us