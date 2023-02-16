Trucks Burn at Braintree Facility; Neighbors Asked to Stay Inside, Close Windows

A fire at a facility that handles hazardous materials in Braintree, Massachusetts, has prompted a warning from town officials.

The fire broke out at the Clean Harbors facility, which handles hazardous materials. At least three trucks could be seen burning.

Braintree officials are urging people in the area to stay in their homes with the windows closed.

Authorities did not say whether any injuries had been reported.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were available.