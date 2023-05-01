Local

Sturbridge

Trucks Spill Cargo, Fuel Onto I-84 During Crash in Sturbridge

The injuries from the crash are believed to be minor, state police said

By Matt Fortin

Massachusetts State Police

A crash that involved two big rig trucks and a car on Interstate 84 in central Massachusetts ended with cargo, debris and fuel spilling onto the highway, according to state troopers.

The crash happened Monday morning on the eastbound side of the interstate in Sturbridge.

Traffic had to be diverted through the weigh station, as crews cleaned up the mess from the crash.

Injuries from the crash are believed to be minor, state troopers said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional information was not immediately available.

More Sturbridge News

Massachusetts State Police May 12, 2022

Man, 20, Found Dead in Parked Car at Mass. State Park

Sturbridge Apr 17, 2021

3 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge, Mass.

This article tagged under:

Sturbridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us