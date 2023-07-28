True Bistro in Somerville's Teele Square to close permanently

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A vegan restaurant in Somerville whose future had been in question in the early days of the pandemic will soon be shutting down for good.

According to a Facebook post from the place, True Bistro in Teele Square is closing its doors after business hours on August 27, with the post saying the following:

News you may not want to hear but here it goes. We can't thank you all enough for the support and love over the years, for choosing us to help celebrate life's big moments, and for embracing the vegan dishes we’ve created and shared.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A note within the post indicates that the closure of True Bistro--which shut down indefinitely in September of 2020 but reopened the following spring--stems from the cost of labor, increased food prices, and not being able to reach pre-pandemic sales while also using up its government funding from the pandemic.

The address for True Bistro is 1153 Broadway, Somerville, MA, 02144. Its website is at https://truebistroboston.com/





NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



