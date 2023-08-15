Trump indictment: Here's the major challenge a Mass. attorney says the defense faces

Former President Trump is now facing a fourth indictment, this one handed down by a Georgia grand jury for his alleged efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 election in the southeastern state.

Not only was Trump indicted, but there are 18 other defendants in the case, which accuses the former president and his alleged co-conspirators of a number of crimes – including falsely testifying to lawmakers that election fraud had occurred, and urging state officials to violate their oaths of office by altering the election results.

“We look at the facts, we look at the law, and we bring charges,” the district attorney said.

All 19 defendants were charged with racketeering, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Other defendants include Trump's former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, as well as his attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, the Fulton County District Attorney strongly condemned Trump and his alleged co-conspirators.

"Specifically, the participants in association took various actions on Georgia and elsewhere to block the counting of the votes of the presidential electors who were certified as the winners of Georgia's 2020 general election," Fulton County DA Fani Willis said.

There were 19 total defendants, including Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne said the large group of people named in the indictment could prove to be a challenge for the defense.

“Without a doubt, when you have a group this large who are facing such serious consequences, some of them obviously will likely look very hard at cutting and running and making the best deal in order to avoid conviction," Coyne said. "So I think that’s a real concern. You just can’t keep a group this large together all marching to the same drum beat forever.”

So far, at least, Rudy Giuliani seems to be defending Trump.

“This is an affront to American Democracy and does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system," Giuliani said in a statement. "It's just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime.”

The DA said, as is the normal process under Georgia law, the grand jury issued arrest warrants for those who are charged, and she’s giving them until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender.