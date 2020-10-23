Local

Trump Sign Slung Across Live Wires in Wilmington

The people responsible for hanging a Trump 2020 sign on live wires in Wilmington risked electrocution and put drivers in danger, police said

By Mary Markos

Police are searching for the people responsible for tying a Trump 2020 sign on live electrical wires in Wilmington Friday morning.

Not only did they run the risk of electrocution by putting up the low-hanging sign across Main Street, they also put drivers in danger, police wrote on Twitter.

The sign was put up the morning after President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, sparred in their final presidential debate, hoping to sway undecided voters in the Nov. 3 election.

The sign is against town bylaws, which state that "no person shall in any manner affix posters or signs or advertisements, whether for political purposes or for other purposes, upon town property, real or personal, or upon the poles and other equipment of utilities located within the limits of Town ways."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 978-658-5071. Anonymous tips can be provided via smartphone app or online at www.wpd.org.

