Trump slightly increases lead over Haley in NH, according to latest polling

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has slightly increased his lead over second place Nikki Haley in New Hampshire with four days left until the state's first-in-the-nation primary, according to the results of the latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll.

The survey results, released Friday morning, have Trump at 52%, two percentage points higher than he had polled in the first two days of the poll. Haley, meanwhile, dropped a percentage point, landing at 35%. DeSantis remained a distant third at 6% for the second straight day. Another 1% chose someone else, 4% were undecided and 1% refused to answer. The survey of 500 likely Republican primary voters was conducted from Jan. 17-18. The margin of error is 4.4%.

New tracking polls will be released every day leading up to the Jan. 23 primary. Check NBC10Boston.com each day at 5 a.m. to see the latest results.

You can read the latest poll results below:

When asked for their second choice, 37% of those surveyed continue to choose DeSantis, followed by Trump at 8% and Haley at 7%.

Friday's poll showed once again that most of the New Hampshire voters who participated in the poll have already made up their minds about who they're voting for on Tuesday. Over 87% of those surveyed said they are either "not at all likely" or "not very likely" to change their minds, up 2% from the previous day.

When Haley voters were asked if their vote was more a vote for Haley or against Trump, 54% said it was a vote against Trump and 42% said it was a vote for Haley. When the reverse was asked, 93% of Trump voters said their vote was a vote for Trump versus 5% who said it was really more of a vote against Haley.

Trump, Haley and DeSantis all have events planned in New Hampshire this week, though Haley was the only Republican candidate in the state on Thursday. She held three events, including a CNN Town Hall on Thursday night. Check our regularly updated New Hampshire Primary 2024 candidate tracker for the latest details.