Trump to Award Bill Belichick the Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump will award New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the Medal of Freedom later this week, according to a White House official.

The ceremony will come Thursday, the official tells NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander.

The award, established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, is America's highest civilian honor. It is awarded to people "who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors," according to the White House website.

Belichick was reappointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition last month and has served on the council since 2016. He wrote Trump a letter of support during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The Patriots have yet to comment on the report.

On Monday, Trump also plans to award Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) the highest civilian honor.

Following Jordan, Belichick would be the seventh individual to receive the Medal of Freedom in 2021. The president has already awarded it this year to: Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, Gary Player, and Annika Sörenstam.

Since 2017, Trump has awarded 24 medals, including Boston Celtics great Bob Cousy.