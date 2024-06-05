Man convicted in 2005 Quincy rape held without bail after 16 years on the run

A man who was convicted of raping a coworker at knifepoint in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 2005 appeared in a Massachusetts court Wednesday for the first time since he fled the state in the middle of his trial in 2007, authorities say.

Prosecutors have said Tuen K. Lee broke into a coworker's Quincy home and raped her in 2005. He was arrested and went to trial, but prosecutors say while it was in process, Lee left the state. Multiple witnesses had testified, the Commonwealth had rested and Lee had testified by that point, and the jury moved forward with deliberations.

They ultimately convicted Lee of four counts of aggravated rape, one count of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, one count of indecent assault and battery and one count of assault and battery, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Lisa Beatty said at the hearing at Norfolk Superior Court on Wednesday.

“The Commonwealth appreciates the efforts of law enforcement, including the State Police Violent Fugitive unit, the Quincy police and US Marshals in securing the defendant’s appearance here today," Beatty said.

He faces a possible life sentence for those charges.

Law enforcement began searching for Lee when he did not return to court. In July 2023 authorities announced a $10,000 reward for information that led to his capture. In 2024, State Police got a break in the case, tracking Lee's whereabouts to a home in Diablo, a census-designated place in Danville, California.

The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce was called in, working with local authorities to confirm Lee was staying in a multi-million dollar home owned by a flower shop owner. Lee was taken into custody last week.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Lee gave a fake name but eventually confessed to his true identity. Investigators believe the woman he had been with for 15 years never knew who he really was.

The prosecution requested Lee's bail be revoked and requested to move forward with sentencing in the 2005 case.

Lee's attorney, Phil A. Tracy, Jr., said in court Wednesday that Lee was "so emotionally upset" when he visited him before the appearance that they could not discuss proceedings. He requested more time and suggested there may be a need for a court clinician to examine his client to determine if he is competent and able to assist with the case ahead of sentencing.

Tracy noted that he represented Lee in the original case but would need time to review the file given how long ago it occurred.

The judge revoked Lee's bail and told Tracy to take more time to speak with his client to determine if further steps or a formal examination would be needed. Sentencing was scheduled for June 20.

