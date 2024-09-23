Tufts men's lacrosse practice paused after players hurt during workout

Men's lacrosse practices are still on hold on at Tufts University after a recent workout ended with five players in the hospital.

The Sept. 16 workout was led by a graduate of a Navy SEAL program. Around 50 players participated, and 12 of them were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a potentially serious condition where damaged muscles release proteins and electrolytes into the blood, which can lead to kidney damage and potential death.

Experts say this can lead to severe organ issues.

"You go from no workouts to a very difficult workout and you get into this situation," said Dr. Robert Nascimiento of Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

Tufts said practice will remain canceled until every player is given the all clear.

The school has brought in an outside investigator to do a thorough review of the situation.

Tufts University, located in Medford and Somerville, has about 6,700 undergraduate students. The men's lacrosse team won its fourth NCAA title in May, defeating RIT.