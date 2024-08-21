Warning issued for BB gun attacks near Tufts University

Tufts University police are urging caution for students after reports of BB gun attacks around campus.

Officials said they're taking steps to ensure student safety as move-on day nears.

The attacks were reported in the areas of Medford, Somerville and Brookline, according to police, who said several people were approached while walking by a dark-colored vehicle and were hit with was later characterized as a BB pellet.

The vehicle was described as possibly being an older model Jeep.

The university is urging students and those living nearby to be alert of their surroundings when walking, avoid distractions like headphones and cell phones, be observant of those around them and travel in well-lit and populated areas.

Anyone with information should call the Tufts University Police Department at 617-627-3030.